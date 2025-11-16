Passport Office Tells Canadian Woman She Cannot List “Israel” as Birthplace After Palestine Recognition

A Canadian-Israeli woman says she was barred from listing Israel as her birthplace on her Canadian passport application — a move her lawyer calls a “serious legal, administrative, and human rights concern” tied to the Canadian government’s recent recognition of a Palestinian state.

The woman, who publicly shared her experience on X, said a Passport Canada employee informed her that she was no longer permitted to write “Israel” as her country of birth. “These are the clear consequences of the current government and leadership in power,” she wrote.

According to the video she posted, the employee allegedly explained that following Prime Minister Mark Carney’s recognition of a Palestinian state at the United Nations in September, applicants born in “certain cities in Israel” could list “Palestine” instead. The cities cited in the video include Nablus, Jenin, Ramallah and Jerusalem.

But a document later released by Anastasia’s attorney, Neil Oberman, shows she was born in Kfar Saba, a city well within internationally recognized Israeli territory.

“This is a serious legal, administrative, and human rights concern,” Oberman wrote in a letter demanding clarification from the government. “No law supports this. No regulation authorizes this. No democracy should tolerate this. Passports are not political documents. They are a tool of identity and equality before the state.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Canada’s recognition of a Palestinian state — announced alongside the United Kingdom and Australia — was denounced by Israel as “an absurd reward for terrorism.” The Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem said the move undermined peace efforts and vowed that the international community “will hear from us on this matter in the coming days.”

Carney defended the decision at the UN, calling it an affirmation of “self-determination and fundamental human rights” and insisting it aligned with decades of Canadian foreign policy. “Canada offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the state of Palestine and the State of Israel,” he said.

What remains unclear is whether any formal directive was issued to Passport Canada — and if so, why it would apply to a Canadian-born citizen seeking to record her birthplace in a sovereign country recognized by Canada since its founding.

As of now, neither the Canadian government nor Passport Canada has publicly addressed the specific allegations raised by Anastasia and her attorney.

