Netanyahu Blasts Violent West Bank Riots By Jewish Extremists, Vows Harsh Action

Prime Minister Netanyahu issued a sharply worded condemnation Monday after renewed violent riots by Jewish extremists in the West Bank, saying the perpetrators “must be punished according to the law” and stressing that they do not represent the broader population of Judea and Samaria.

Netanyahu released the following statement on Monday evening:

“I view with great severity the violent disturbances and the attempt to take the law into their own hands by a small, extremist group that does not represent the residents of Judea and Samaria. I call on the law enforcement authorities to deal with the rioters to the fullest extent of the law. I intend to deal with this personally, and convene the relevant ministers as soon as possible to address this serious phenomenon. I stand by the IDF and the security forces, which will continue to act resolutely and without fear to maintain order.”

The remarks come amid a surge in attacks by fringe Jewish extremists, with multiple mass assaults recorded over the past week — including another major incident earlier Monday.

Defense Minister Israel Katz also denounced the violence, underscoring that these repeated attacks by extremist elements undermine Israel at a sensitive moment and cannot be tolerated.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar issued an unusually harsh rebuke as well, blasting the rioters for disgracing the settlement movement and harming Israel on the world stage. He wrote on X:

“The Jewish rioters in Judea and Samaria harm the State of Israel, disgrace Judaism, and cause damage to the settlement project.

They are not us. They are not the State of Israel. The IDF, the Shin Bet, and the Israel Police must act decisively and firmly to stop this rampage, which is also directed at our soldiers and police officers.”

With senior government, defense, and diplomatic officials all condemning the violence, pressure is mounting for swift arrests and a crackdown on extremist groups attempting to inflame the region.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)