IDF Warns Saudi F-35 Deal Endangers Israel’s Military Edge

The IDF has expressed strong opposition to the U.S. sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, cautioning that the move will weaken Israel’s military edge in the region.

According to an Air Force position paper presented to political leaders on Sunday and obtained by Ynet, Israel’s air superiority in Middle Eastern skies relies on exclusive access to fifth-generation stealth aircraft.

Officials cautioned that Saudi possession of the F-35’s advanced detection and data-processing systems could weaken Israel’s long-range operational advantage and undercut its ability to carry out covert missions far from its borders.

The assessment also notes that a large Saudi order could clog production lines, delay Israeli deliveries, and slow the Air Force’s modernization plan—including the acquisition of a fourth F-35 squadron and new F-15IAs.

The IDF confirmed that it has presented its concerns to the political leadership.

Israel has expressed its opposition to the deal to top US officials. Outgoing Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer traveled to Washington last week and met senior Trump administration officials to convey Israel’s messages on the matter.

According to Kan News, Dermer warned that the deal could expose sensitive Israeli security information to Russia and China—Saudi Arabia’s strategic partners—and could erode Israel’s qualitative military edge (QME), a core pillar of its national security and regional deterrence.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington intends to proceed with the sale ahead of the Saudi crown prince’s White House visit. Reports say Riyadh is seeking 48 F-35s.

The New York Times reported last week that U.S. defense and intelligence officials have expressed concerns that approving the deal could undermine Israel’s qualitative military edge in the Middle East.

