Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion’s Car Attacked in Meah Shearim; Rear Window Smashed by Rioters

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion’s vehicle was attacked earlier today during a visit to the Chareidi neighborhood of Meah Shearim, according to Hebrew media reports. Rioters hurled stones at the car, shattering its rear window.

Lion was inside the vehicle when the attack took place, but he was not injured and continued with his schedule as planned.

While no injuries were reported, the vehicle sustained notable damage. Police were dispatched to the area and launched widespread searches in an effort to locate the perpetrators.

The incident comes just a week after Chareidi lawmakers Yoav Ben-Tzur of Shas in Jerusalem and Yaakov Asher of United Torah Judaism in Bnei Brak were targeted by Chareidi extremist protesters for their role in advancing legislation dealing with military conscription and exemptions for yeshiva students.

