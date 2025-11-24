Advertise
MK Tzvi Sukkot’s U.S. Visa Delayed After Embassy Flags Ongoing Police Investigation

MK Tzvi Sukkot was forced to cancel a planned trip to the United States after the online visa application he submitted was denied, and a subsequent in-person request at the U.S. Embassy became entangled in questions about his criminal background.

Sukkot had booked his flight weeks in advance and proceeded with the standard visa interview process. During the interview, embassy staff asked about his past investigations. Sukkot explained that those occurred when he was 19 years old. He was then asked when he was last interrogated, and responded, “Yesterday.”

That response reportedly triggered concerns at the embassy. The issue stems from the police questioning Sukkot underwent one day earlier regarding his entry into the Sde Teiman military base last summer.

U.S. consular officials declined to approve the visa at that point, saying the matter required further review. Sukkot waited until the final hours in hopes the process would be completed — even holding onto his ticket for the next day’s flight — but ultimately had to cancel the trip.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

