“Do Not Destabilize Syria”: Trump Issues Stern Warning to Israel, Heaps Praise on Syria’s Former Terrorist Leader

President Donald Trump issued a warning to Israel on Monday, urging Jerusalem to avoid actions that could destabilize Syria’s fragile new government. The warning comes just days after Israeli soldiers exchanged heavy fire with gunmen in the country’s south.

“It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous State,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The statement marks one of Trump’s clearest public rebukes of Israel since Ahmed al-Sharaa — a former al-Qaeda commander — seized power last year in a stunning overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Trump said he is “very satisfied” with Syria’s performance under Sharaa, who made a historic visit to the White House in November and has become a central figure in Trump’s push to reshape Middle East alliances.

Sharaa now leads an Islamist-leaning coalition that took control of Damascus a year ago. Since then, Trump has aggressively lobbied for a security pact that would normalize relations between Syria and Israel. But relations have grown increasingly strained in recent weeks. The IDF maintains a presence in southern Syria to prevent cross-border threats, and Israeli strikes against suspected militants have continued even as Sharaa’s government seeks to consolidate control.

The deadliest incident to date erupted last week during an Israeli arrest operation, when gunmen opened fire on IDF troops. Six Israeli soldiers were wounded. Syrian media reported 13 people killed, though it remains unclear how many were combatants.

The clash underscored how volatile the border region remains — and how quickly Israeli-Syrian relations could unravel as Sharaa’s coalition attempts to rebuild a fractured nation.

“Sharaa is working diligently to make sure good things happen,” Trump said, adding that both countries should enjoy “a long and prosperous relationship together.”

The president vowed that the United States is “doing everything within our power to make sure the Government of Syria continues to do what was intended” — a reference to American support for Syria’s political transition and reconstruction efforts.

Peace between Israel and Syria would mark one of the most significant diplomatic shifts in decades. Trump — who has made Middle East deals a signature pillar of his foreign-policy legacy — framed the effort as essential to stabilizing the region amid the delicate Gaza ceasefire that has held since October.

Good relations between Syria and Israel, he said, would “add to our efforts for a broader Middle East peace.”

But for Israeli security officials, the calculus is far more complicated. The IDF insists it will continue operations against armed groups in Syria’s south, and defense leaders privately question whether Sharaa’s government can — or will — curb extremist factions still active across the country.

Trump’s warning signals growing American concern that any escalation between Israel and Syria could derail months of quiet, behind-the-scenes diplomacy, and jeopardize Washington’s hopes of reshaping the regional balance of power.

