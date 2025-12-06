Syrian President Accuses Israel of “Exporting Crises” to Distract From Gaza Deaths at Doha Forum

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa leveled a blistering accusation against Israel on Saturday, charging that Jerusalem is deliberately “exporting crises” to neighboring countries in an effort to divert international attention from what he called “horrifying massacres” in Gaza.

Speaking during an onstage interview at the Doha Forum in Qatar, Sharaa claimed Israel is manufacturing regional instability to evade scrutiny for its military campaign.

“Israel… tries to run away from the horrifying massacres committed in Gaza, and it does so by attempting to export crises,” he said. “Israel has become a country that is in a fight against ghosts,” he added, alleging that Israeli leaders invoke security fears and warnings of another October 7 attack “to justify every action it takes, even though no such correlation exists.”

Sharaa insisted that his government has taken a conciliatory posture since coming to power following the collapse of Bashar Assad’s regime.

“Since we arrived in Damascus, we sent positive messages regarding regional peace and stability… and that we are not interested in being a country that exports conflict, including to Israel,” he said. “But in return, Israel has met us with extreme violence.”

The Syrian leader cited last month’s deadly Israeli strike on armed factions in the southern Syrian town of Beit Jinn as an example of escalating aggression. He further claimed Syria has endured “massive violations” of its sovereignty, including “over 1,000 airstrikes and over 400 incursions” in recent years.

Sharaa renewed his demand that Israel withdraw from the Golan territories it seized in December during the final collapse of Assad’s regime. He voiced support for the 1974 disengagement agreement that established the Golan buffer zone but warned Israel against exploring new security arrangements.

“Tampering with it, and seeking other agreements such as a demilitarized zone… could lead us to a dangerous place,” he said.

Addressing internal unrest, Sharaa acknowledged reports of atrocities committed against minorities in the Sweida region. Still, he maintained that Syria is “a country governed by the rule of law” and pledged that those responsible “will be held accountable.”

Israel did not immediately respond to Sharaa’s remarks.

