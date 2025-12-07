Major Security Lapse: 60 Arabs Crossed Into Israel Overnight And Escaped

Around 60 Arab infiltrators from the Palestinian Authority crossed the security fence into Israel in the Lachish area overnight Mozei Shabbos, Channel 14 News reported.

According to the report, surveillance soldiers already identified infiltrators breaching the fence near the Palestinian city of Tarqumiyah (northwest of Chevron) in the evening hours, but IDF forces failed to intercept them.

Forces were dispatched to the area but failed to find them after hours of searching. Eventually, the IDF called in Israel Police and Border Police units from the south to aid in the search.

As of Sunday afternoon, searches remain underway with no success.

Channel 14 described the incident as “a very serious lapse.”

