Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Major Security Lapse: 60 Arabs Crossed Into Israel Overnight And Escaped

Illustrative. Palestinians climbing over security barrier. (Channel 13 screenshot)

Around 60 Arab infiltrators from the Palestinian Authority crossed the security fence into Israel in the Lachish area overnight Mozei Shabbos, Channel 14 News reported.

According to the report, surveillance soldiers already identified infiltrators breaching the fence near the Palestinian city of Tarqumiyah (northwest of Chevron) in the evening hours, but IDF forces failed to intercept them.

Forces were dispatched to the area but failed to find them after hours of searching. Eventually, the IDF called in Israel Police and Border Police units from the south to aid in the search.

As of Sunday afternoon, searches remain underway with no success.

Channel 14 described the incident as “a very serious lapse.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Major Security Lapse: 60 Arabs Crossed Into Israel Overnight And Escaped

Chareidi Askanim Involved In Efforts To Free Ailing NY Jew From Evin Prison

REVEALED: IDF Recently Thwarted Oct. 7-Style Attack On Northern Israel

Hamas And Red Cross To Resume Search For Ran Gvili’s Remains

Shortly Before Shabbos: Ben Yeshiva Sentenced to Military Prison, Protests Expected

BNEI BRAK: Major Fire Erupts in Kollel Halperin Building; Tefillin and Kisvei Kodesh Tragically Destroyed

Syrian President Accuses Israel of “Exporting Crises” to Distract From Gaza Deaths at Doha Forum

TERROR IN ISRAEL: IDF Soldier Lightly Injured In Ramming Attack In Chevron

President Herzog: ‘G-d Gave Me This Role at This Moment’

Tragedy In Israel: 6-Year-Old Dies From Flu Amid Surge Of Cases