WATCH: Newly Surfaces Footage Shows Mossad’s Incoming Chief Battling Hamas on Oct. 7

Newly released security-camera footage from the Sha’ar Hanegev junction has pulled back the curtain on one of the most dramatic — and until now, little-known — acts of heroism from October 7: Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, Israel’s incoming Mossad chief, wounded while charging Hamas terrorists in the middle of the massacre.

The video shows Gofman — then the commander of the IDF Ground Training Center at Tze’elim — sprinting toward attacking gunmen, firing as he runs and striking several terrorists before being hit himself. In the chaos of the junction, as gunmen overran roads and civilians fled for their lives, Gofman can be seen refusing cover, pressing forward until a bullet dropped him to the pavement.

He was later evacuated under fire to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon.

The full story of his rescue only recently surfaced.

United Hatzalah paramedic and ambulance driver Moshe Weitzman told Walla that he had no idea the gravely wounded man he treated that morning was a top IDF commander, let alone the future head of the Mossad. Weitzman described waking to sirens in Bnei Brak, rushing to his ambulance, and driving straight toward the Gaza border as reports of massacres poured in.

“There were vehicles on fire, people running, shooting everywhere,” he recalled. Then one car flashed its lights at him, signaling distress. Inside lay a man bleeding heavily.

Gofman identified himself, but in the fog of war, the name meant nothing to the paramedic. “He told me he was the commander of the Tze’elim base,” Weitzman said. “I didn’t understand who he was.”

Weitzman urged him to keep talking — “so you don’t collapse” — as he sped north to the hospital. Another United Hatzalah medic jumped in mid-route to assist with lifesaving treatment.

Only months later did Weitzman learn whom he had saved.

“Today I received a message that the man I saved is the new Mossad chief,” he said. “I had an enormous sense of satisfaction that I helped save such a man.”

Gofman’s appointment to lead Israel’s storied spy agency has drawn attention for his long combat record and battlefield demeanor. The newly uncovered footage adds a visceral, defining chapter — a senior commander who did not hesitate to join the fight in the bloodiest day in Israel’s modern history.

