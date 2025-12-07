Advertise
NY Gov. Hochul Slaps Down Mamdani: “NYC Mayor Has No Power to Arrest Netanyahu”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul distanced herself from incoming New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s escalating anti-Israel positions, insisting that Mamdani has no legal authority to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite repeatedly vowing to do so.

Asked about Mamdani’s pledge, Hochul was unequivocal. “I disagree,” she said, according to Politico. “The New York City mayor does not have the power to do that.”

Hochul’s direct repudiation marks the clearest break yet between the Democratic governor and Mamdani, an outspoken anti-Israel activist whose incoming administration has alarmed Jewish communities across New York. Hochul endorsed Mamdani during the mayoral race but has since been confronted with a string of his extreme policy statements.

Mamdani claims he would arrest Netanyahu based on an International Criminal Court war crimes warrant — but the ICC has no jurisdiction in the United States, and federal law explicitly bars local governments from cooperating with the court. Another statute prohibits the arrest or obstruction of foreign heads of state.

Legal experts have universally dismissed Mamdani’s threat as baseless political theater.

Netanyahu, who attends the UN General Assembly in New York each fall, said last Wednesday he will still visit the city, dismissing Mamdani’s vow.

The ICC warrant itself has been mired in scandal. Prosecutor Karim Khan allegedly rushed the arrest order for Netanyahu after being accused of misconduct by a subordinate — and then used the warrant to pressure her to drop the complaint, according to The Wall Street Journal.

At the same press conference, Hochul made clear she does not share Mamdani’s broader anti-Israel stance.

Asked about NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ recent executive order opposing boycotts of Israel, Hochul said: “I’ve taken action to protect investments in Israel in the past and will continue to do so.”

Hochul also rejected comments from Mamdani’s spokesperson who criticized a Manhattan shul after the building was surrounded by demonstrators during a vitriolic protest last month.

The protest targeted an open house hosted by Nefesh B’Nefesh, the organization that assists North American Jews making aliyah to Israel. Activists claimed, without evidence, that the event promoted settlement activity.

In response to the harassment of people attending the event, Hochul said she supports new legislation that would bar protests immediately outside houses of worship.

Mamdani, who takes office January 1, has built his political identity around aggressive criticism of Israel, a stance that now threatens to become an early flashpoint between City Hall and Albany.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

