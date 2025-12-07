Kosel Prepares for Chanukah Candle-Lightings Featuring Former Hostages, Bereaved Families, and IDF Personnel

Ahead of Chanukah, the Kosel Heritage Foundation is completing preparations for the central nightly Chanukah candle-lighting ceremonies that will once again take place this year at the Kosel.

On Sunday morning, the traditional Chanukah menorah was installed in the Kosel plaza. The menorah is crafted entirely from cast bronze, stands more than two meters tall and nearly two meters wide, weighs close to a ton, and took approximately seven months to produce.

Each evening throughout Chanukah, beginning Sunday, December 14 (24 Kislev) through Sunday, December 21 (1 Teves), a central candle-lighting ceremony will be held, accompanied by live music in the Kosel plaza. The events will be attended by Rabbanim, government ministers, public figures, foreign ambassadors, former captives who returned from Hamas captivity, bereaved families, wounded IDF soldiers, IDF officers and soldiers, Israel Police, security forces, and members of the public.

The candle-lighting ceremonies will take place nightly at the following times:

First Night: Sunday, Dec. 14 – 4:30 PM

Second Night: Monday, Dec. 15 – 4:30 PM

Third Night: Tuesday, Dec. 16 – 4:30 PM

Fourth Night: Wednesday, Dec. 17 – 4:30 PM

Fifth Night: Thursday, Dec. 18 – 4:30 PM

Sixth Night: Friday, Dec. 19 – 3:30 PM

Seventh Night: Motzaei Shabbos, Dec. 20 – 8:00 PM

Eighth Night (Zos Chanukah): Sunday, Dec. 21 – 4:30 PM

All ceremonies, except for Friday and Motzaei Shabbos, will be broadcast live on the Kosel Heritage Foundation website, allowing Jews across Israel and around the world — including IDF bases and rehabilitation hospitals — to participate in the uplifting atmosphere from the Kosel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)