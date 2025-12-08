IDF Probes Serious Lapse After Elite Commando Accidentally Left Behind in West Bank Operation

The IDF is investigating a grave operational failure after an IDF soldier—reportedly a member of the elite Maglan commando unit—was accidentally left behind during a mission near Kabatiya, a Palestinian town south of Jenin, the military confirmed Monday.

According to details first reported by The Jerusalem Post, the soldier fell asleep during the operation and was unknowingly abandoned by his unit. He remained alone in hostile territory for roughly 40 minutes before making contact with another IDF force operating nearby.

The incident, described by the military as “serious,” was immediately escalated to senior commanders in both the 98th Division and the Judea and Samaria Division. Several soldiers involved have already been court-martialed, the Post confirmed.

While the IDF has not officially identified the soldier’s unit, Israeli media widely reported that he belonged to Maglan, a shadowy special-operations force specializing in deep-penetration reconnaissance and counterterrorism missions using advanced weapons and technology. Maglan operates under the IDF Commando Brigade, which answers to the 98th Division—whose commander participated in the disciplinary review.

The IDF stressed that the soldier was unharmed, but the operational breach is being treated with utmost seriousness given the location, the nature of the mission, and the sensitivity surrounding elite-unit protocols.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)