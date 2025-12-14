TRAGEDY: United Hatzalah Volunteer Chaimi Erlanger Killed In Tragic Traffic Accident

United Hatzalah announced with deep sorrow and profound pain the tragic passing of its devoted volunteer, Chaimi Erlanger z”l, a member of the organization’s ambucycle unit, who was killed in a severe traffic accident.

Erlanger, a resident of Harish and a father of five, was killed when a vehicle crossed multiple lanes of traffic and struck him head-on, killing him at the scene. At the time of the crash, he was riding his emergency motorcycle on his way from the base where he served to a family Chanukah celebration.

United Hatzalah said the organization, together with its thousands of volunteers and staff, bows its head and mourns the heartbreaking loss of Chaimi z”l, who was considered one of the pillars of lifesaving efforts in his region. He was known for his boundless dedication, always the first to respond to any call for help or act of kindness.

Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah, said:

“An unimaginable tragedy, the heart is shattered. Today we lost a true hero, a volunteer who always gave far beyond what was required and dedicated his life, time, and energy to saving lives. Chaimi z”l was killed while riding his emergency motorcycle on his way to a Chanukah celebration with his family from the base where he served. We embrace his dear family and send heartfelt condolences to all 8,000 United Hatzalah volunteers during these very difficult moments. His memory and legacy will accompany us always.”

Details regarding the Levaya will be released separately.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)