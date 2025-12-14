HY’D: Reuven Morrison Identified As Victim Of Sydney Chanukah Massacre

Reuven Morrison has been identified as one of the victims murdered in the brutal terror attack at a Chanukah event in Sydney, Australia.

Originally from the former USSR, Morrison discovered his Jewish identity in Sydney, where he later developed a deep and lasting connection to the Jewish community. He was a longtime resident of Melbourne, where he and his wife relocated in order to provide their daughter, Shaina, with the highest quality education.

Despite living in Melbourne, Morrison remained closely tied to Sydney, where he continued his business activities. He was known as a successful businessman whose primary goal was not personal wealth, but giving back. Much of his earnings were donated to charitable causes close to his heart, most notably Chabad of Bondi, which organized the Chanukah event where the attack took place.

Members of the Jewish community described Morrison as a warm, generous individual whose life was defined by quiet philanthropy, commitment to Jewish life, and unwavering support for communal institutions.

