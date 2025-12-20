Australian State Moves To Ban ‘Globalize The Intifada’ Chant After Bondi Beach Terror Massacre

The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) is moving to ban public chants of the phrase “globalize the intifada,” which is widely viewed as an antisemitic call for violence against Jews.

The proposed ban comes less than one week after the horrific ISIS-inspired terror attack during a Chanukah celebration at Bondi Beach, which left at least 15 people murdered, many of them members of the Jewish community.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said the proposed legislation would grant police expanded authority, including the power to demand that protesters remove face coverings during demonstrations, according to The Associated Press.

“Hate speech or incitement of hatred has no place in our society,” Minns said Saturday, the AP reported.

“Horrific, recent events have shown that the chant ‘globalize the intifada’ is hate speech and encourages violence in our community,” Minns told reporters. “You’re running a very risky racket if you’re thinking of using that phrase.”

Under the proposal, public displays of ISIS flags or other extremist symbols would also be outlawed. Violations could carry penalties of up to two years in prison, along with substantial fines, the AP reported.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday that intelligence assessments have now definitively confirmed that the Bondi Beach massacre was inspired by ISIS ideology.

“We’ve been informed that the Office of National Intelligence has identified a regular online video feed from ISIS that reinforces that this was an ISIS-inspired attack,” Albanese said, according to The Times of Israel. He also announced plans for a national gun buyback program and declared a “day of reflection” in the wake of the deadly attack.

The NSW announcement follows Albanese’s broader pledge to introduce new measures to combat radicalization and hatred, including expanding the legal definition of hate speech offenses.

Australia had already been experiencing a disturbing rise in antisemitic incidents in recent months, particularly following Hamas’ October 7 terror attacks against Israel. Jewish leaders had repeatedly warned authorities that inflammatory rhetoric and unchecked incitement posed a growing danger.

Among the victims of the Bondi Beach terror attack was Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a respected and beloved leader in the Jewish community. Prior to his murder, Rabbi Schlanger had written directly to Prime Minister Albanese, expressing deep concern over rising antisemitism and imploring him “not to betray the Jewish people.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)