Arab Lawyer Tries To Smuggle Messages To Terrorist In Israeli Prison

Israel Prison Service (PS) officers foiled an attempt to transfer illicit messages to incarcerated terrorists via a Palestinian lawyer during his visit to a terrorist in an Israeli security prison.

During an X-ray scan and a security inspection of the lawyer’s personal belongings ahead of the meeting, prison officers found documents containing messages and requests from relatives of other imprisoned terrorists.

The materials were confiscated on the spot, and the lawyer was arrested and handed over to the police for further questioning.

The IPS noted that over the past year, legal action has been taken against 34 attorneys suspected of posing a security risk through their meetings with terrorist inmates.

“The Prison Service carries out continuous and determined efforts to prevent smuggling and the transfer of prohibited communications within prison walls as part of its mission to safeguard public safety and security both inside and outside the prisons,” the statement said.

This past Friday, a terrorist in Gilboa Prison was sent to solitary confinement after prison officers received intelligence that he was planning on instigating a riot in the prison.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)