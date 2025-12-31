Israel, U.S. Give Hamas Two-Month Deadline to Disarm or Face Consequences

Israel and the United States have agreed to give Hamas a two-month window to fully disarm, a move that sharply escalates pressure on the terror group and sets the stage for renewed Israeli military action if the deadline is not met.

According to Yisrael Hayom, the agreement was reached during an overnight meeting at Mar-a-Lago between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Under the understanding reached at the meeting, Hamas will be expected to dismantle its military capabilities within approximately 60 days.

In parallel, Israeli and American professional teams are working to establish detailed, mutually agreed criteria defining what would constitute “practical disarmament,” officials said.

Israeli officials have expressed deep skepticism that Hamas will comply. There is significant concern in Jerusalem that the group will attempt to preserve most of its weapons, command structure, and operational capabilities while offering only symbolic or partial concessions.

Both Israel and the United States reportedly agree that any outcome short of full disarmament would be unacceptable.

The agreement also stipulates that disarmament would not be limited to weapons stockpiles. It would include the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip and the destruction of Hamas’ extensive underground tunnel network, which Israel views as a core component of the group’s military infrastructure and its ability to launch attacks, move fighters, and hold hostages.

Israeli officials assess that Hamas is unlikely to voluntarily surrender its weapons, a position consistent with the group’s long-standing public statements rejecting disarmament under any circumstances. If Hamas fails to meet the conditions within the allotted timeframe, responsibility for determining the next steps would revert fully to Israel.

In that scenario, decisions would be placed in the hands of the Israeli government and the IDF, potentially paving the way for renewed and intensified military operations in Gaza.

The two-month deadline represents one of the clearest ultimatums yet issued jointly by Israel and the United States regarding Hamas’ future. While diplomatic channels remain open during the window, Israeli officials made clear that patience is limited—and that the clock is now running.

