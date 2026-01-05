PHOTOS: “Keser Shel Torah” Celebration Held For Hundreds Of Outstanding Bochurim Of Toldos Aharon Yeshivos In Eretz Yisroel

A special and uplifting Maamad Keser Shel Torah was held for hundreds of outstanding bochurim from the Toldos Aharon yeshivos across Eretz Yisroel, honoring their dedication and achievements in Torah study.

The event featured multiple siyumei masechtos, along with the distribution of certificates and prizes to talmidei chachamim who successfully completed rigorous examinations on hundreds of pages of Gemara, Rashi, and Tosafos by heart. The testing was conducted as part of the elite “Keser Torah” chaburah of Kehillas Toldos Aharon in Eretz Yisroel.

