Head of Chabad Nepal Clarifies That Eviction Was Not Due to Owner’s Antisemitism

Rabbi Chezky Lifshitz, head of Chabad of Nepal, said he did not intend to accuse the owner of the organization’s longtime building of antisemitism after they were evicted from their Kathmandu premises last week.

In an interview with The Times of Israel, Lifshitz sought to clarify remarks made in a recent Facebook post by Chabad of Nepal that appeared to suggest the eviction was motivated by antisemitism. The post, which was widely circulated and cited by multiple media outlets, said that behind the group’s difficult experience leading up to the eviction — including requests to remove Hebrew signage — “was a clear sense of antisemitism.”

“People didn’t understand the post,” Lifshitz said. “The owner had asked us to take down signs written in Hebrew because he was worried the building would be targeted by antisemites. The landlord himself is not anti-Israeli.”

Multiple sources familiar with the situation told The Times of Israel that the eviction stemmed from a long-running financial dispute, not discrimination. According to those sources, Chabad of Nepal had failed to pay rent for several years and owed more than $100,000 in back payments.

Sources also emphasized that the landlord is supportive of Jews and Israel and has a Jewish brother-in-law. The building, located in one of Kathmandu’s most expensive neighborhoods, has hosted the Chabad House for years, including events that drew international attention, such as the world’s largest Pesach Seder, attended by more than 2,000 people annually. One source noted that the property owners forwent substantial rental income by allowing Chabad to remain in the space for so long.

The suggestion that antisemitism played a role in the eviction drew criticism from some members of Nepal’s Israeli and Jewish-connected community. Rina Lamsal, a former Israeli who has operated a travel agency in Nepal for 13 years, said claims of antisemitism were misplaced.

“Blaming this on antisemitism in Nepal is shameful,” Lamsal said. “This is the most accepting place in the world.”

Rabbi Lifshitz said the eviction has been disruptive but stressed that efforts are underway to reestablish operations. The Chabad House’s extensive equipment and supplies have been placed in storage, and he said he is working to secure a new location by the end of February.

“That’s when the next tourist season for Israelis starts,” Lifshitz said.

Chabad of Nepal serves as a central hub for thousands of Israeli backpackers who pass through Kathmandu each year, providing religious services, meals, and community support. While the search for a new home continues, Lifshitz said the organization remains committed to resuming full operations as soon as possible.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)