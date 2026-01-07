“Lomdei Torah Are Not Just Sharing The Burden; They’re Carrying The Entire Burden”

HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Yedidya Zafrani, Av Beis Din of Kesser Torah, a Rosh Kollel in Yeshivas Tiferes Shraga, and the Rosh Yeshivah of a yeshivah ketanah in Har Nof, spoke words of chizzuk to Bnei Torah in an interview with Kol Chai host Betzalel Kahn on Tuesday

“We’re beginning to read [in the Parsha] about the descent to Mitzrayim, about Galus and Geulah,” the Rosh Yeshivah began. “The entire purpose of going down to Mitzrayim was—’When you take the people out of Mitzrayim, you will serve Hashem on this mountain.’ We went down into the iron furnace not for the spoils of silver and gold, but in order to receive the Torah.”

He added that the question of how Avraham Avinu remained silent regarding the decree of Galus, while he stood and argued for Sodom and Amorah, is answered by the words of the Zohar: “The Dor Hambul was supposed to be the generation that received the Torah, but ‘all flesh had corrupted its way upon the earth.’ Therefore we went down to Egypt to rectify this, and the ‘great wealth’ is the redemption of speech—Pesach, peh‑sach (the mouth that speaks). When there is speech, there is Torah.”

Rav Zafrani stressed that the very essence of the existence of Am Yisrael emerges here. “Our nation is a nation only through its Torah. The Torah is not just ‘bread for ’life’—the Torah is life itself. And when you stop life, there’s a danger of death. That’s the meaning of Rebi Akiva’s words in the mashal of the fox and the fish.”

Addressing Bnei Torah directly, he said, “Dear bochurim, precious avreichim, you are not just partners in the burden—you’re the ones who uphold the entire burden. ‘And you shall meditate on it day and night’—this is what sustains Am Yisrael, both in times of war and in times of decrees.”

“They want to secularize us. Pharaoh decreed openly—an enemy from outside. But Lavan the Arami spoke nicely, with a smile, and sought ‘to uproot everything’—that’s much more dangerous. This is the Galus of Greece—a Galus among Jews.”

At the same time, the Rav clarified that there are differing approaches among Gedolei Yisrael: “There are Gedolim who say not to conduct a dialogue, and there are Gedolim who say yes, to conduct a dialogue. This is not a dispute; it is a difference of perspectives. Like Rebbi Yossi ben Kisma versus Rebbi Chananya ben Teradyon—a natural view versus a supernatural view. Who am I to decide? Gedolei Yisrael will decide.”

The Rav emphasized that the current reality is not random: “The hearts of kings and ministers are in Hashem’s hand. A decree—by nature—is destined to be annulled. The Borei Olam is orchestrating events in order to demand more mesirus nefesh from us, more toil in Torah, and more effort.”

“We’re not surrendering, not raising our hands. Everything that happens is from Hashem Yisbarach. And with His help, through the steadfastness of Bnei Torah, Malchus Shamayim will be revealed and the yeshuah will come to Israel speedily—Amen.”

