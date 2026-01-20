Good Riddance: UNRWA Terror Headquarters In Jerusalem Is Demolished [Video]

The UNRWA headquarters in Jerusalem, near Ammunition Hill, was demolished on Tuesday morning by representatives of the Israel Lands Authority (ILA), accompanied by police forces.

The demolition was the culmination of the government’s advancement of a law in October 2024 barring UNRWA from operating inside the country and prohibiting Israeli officials from having contact with the agency due to its ties with Hamas and other terror groups in Gaza. Many of its employees doubled as Hamas terrorists, and some were even involved in the murder and abduction of Israelis during the October 7 massacre.

Yisrael Beiteinu MK Yulia Malinovsky, who proposed the law, wrote, “Shehechiyanu, V’kiy’manu, V’higianu Lazman Hazeh!”

“The UNRWA terror headquarters on Ammunition Hill was evacuated this morning and is being demolished right now, just before the State of Israel takes over the area. This is happening as a direct result of the laws I initiated to remove UNRWA from Israel. And a redeemer shall come to Tzion!”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying, “On October 7, a UNRWA social worker abducted the body of Israeli civilian Jonathan Samerano.”

“This was not an isolated act. UNRWA has long ceased to be a humanitarian aid organization, serving instead as a greenhouse for Hamas terrorism. UNRWA employees participated in the October 7 massacre and kidnappings. UNRWA infrastructure was used for Palestinian Islamic Jihad & Hamas terrorist activity, rocket fire, and tunnels.

“This is not humanitarian work. This is terror infiltration, exposed in action.”

The video of Yonatan Samerano’s abduction:

