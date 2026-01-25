Advertise
PHOTOS: “Furshpiel” For Great-Grandchild Of Vishnitzer Rebbe [Via Shuki Lerer For YWN]

Tremendous excitement and anticipation are sweeping through thousands of Vizhnitz Chassidim in Eretz Yisroel ahead of the major Chasunah set to take place this coming Wednesday.

The upcoming simcha carries special significance within the Vizhnitz Chassidus, as it marks the first Chasunah in Eretz Yisroel of a great-grandchild of the Vizhnitz Rebbe. This follows several recent weddings of the Rebbe’s great-grandchildren that were celebrated among the Chassidim in the United States.

PHOTOS BELOW OF THE FURSHPIEL THIS PAST SHABBOS:

