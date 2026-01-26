Germany Arrests Fourth Suspect in Chilling Hamas Plot Targeting Jewish and Israeli Sites

German authorities have arrested a fourth suspect in a Hamas-linked terror cell accused of plotting attacks against Jewish and Israeli targets in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

The suspect, identified only as Mohammad S., 36, was taken into custody Friday at Berlin Brandenburg Airport after returning from Lebanon, according to federal prosecutors. Investigators allege that he played a role in procuring weapons and ammunition in preparation for potential attacks.

Prosecutors told Der Spiegel that Mohammad S. is suspected of obtaining approximately 300 rounds of ammunition as part of the alleged plot. He is accused of acting in coordination with three other suspected members of the same cell, who were arrested in October.

During those earlier arrests, German police seized an AK-47 assault rifle, several pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition, underscoring what authorities described as the operational readiness of the group.

The arrests come as European security services remain on heightened alert over potential Islamist extremist threats following the war in Gaza and a series of disrupted plots across the continent targeting Jewish institutions and Israeli-linked sites.

German officials have not publicly detailed specific intended targets, but prosecutors said the alleged cell was focused on Jewish and Israeli-related locations in Germany and other European countries.

Mohammad S. was transported over the weekend from Berlin to Karlsruhe, where he is expected to appear before an investigating judge at Germany’s Federal Court of Justice. The court will determine whether he will be held in pretrial detention.

German authorities have increasingly warned that Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Germany and the European Union, has sought to establish logistical and operational networks in Europe, even as the group’s primary base of operations remains in Gaza.

