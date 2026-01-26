Jared Kushner After Recovery of Ran Gvili: “New Chapter for Gaza Must Be Free of Hamas Tyranny”

Jared Kushner on Tuesday hailed the recovery of the body of Police Officer Ran Gvili HY”D from Gaza as a historic milestone, saying it marks the end of Israeli hostages being held in the Strip for the first time in over a decade.

In a statement posted on X, Kushner wrote that the operation brings closure to a painful chapter in the region.

“The successful recovery of Police Officer Ran Gvili’s body in Gaza closes one of the darkest chapters of the Middle East conflict,” Kushner said.

“For the first time since 2014 there are no Israeli hostages held in Gaza. All 20 live hostages and all 28 deceased hostages in Gaza have now been returned home.”

Kushner credited a broad international effort, led under the Trump administration, for making the recovery possible.

“Under @realDonaldTrump leadership, @SEPeaceMissions and I worked closely with @CIA, @Netanyahu and his team, @IDF, Egypt’s GIS, Turkey, Qatar, and many cooperative Gazans to make possible this unthinkable outcome,” he said.

He added that the success came despite long-standing mistrust between key players in the region.

“Coordination and trust were built between individuals and organizations where none previously existed. This produced tangible results.”

Looking ahead, Kushner framed the moment not only as an ending, but as an opportunity for a new direction in Gaza.

“Helping the people of Gaza start a new chapter free from the tyranny of Hamas is a critical mission to prevent future death and destruction for Israelis and Palestinians,” he said. “This will also eliminate a flashpoint manipulated by disingenuous actors to mobilized antisemitism and other forms of division and hatred.”

Kushner concluded by emphasizing that the efforts represent a shift in strategy.

“We are trying new approaches, hoping to achieve new outcomes. This is an end, but also a new beginning.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)