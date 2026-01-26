HODU L’HASHEM: For The First Time Since 2014, No Israeli Hostages Are In Gaza

The body of Master Sgt. Ran Gvili HY”D has been brought back to Israel from the Gaza Strip after 843 days, the IDF confirmed Tuesday, marking the end of all hostage cases in Gaza.

In a statement, the military said Gvili’s family has been informed that their son was positively identified and returned to Israel for burial. His funeral is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

“As such, the return of all of the living and deceased hostages from the Gaza Strip to the State of Israel has been completed,” the army said.

This marks the first time since 2014 that no Israeli hostages are being held in Gaza.

In total, 251 hostages were abducted during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack. In addition, two Israeli civilians — Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed — who entered Gaza on their own in 2014 and 2015 and were captured by Hamas, were released during the war.

The bodies of two IDF soldiers killed during the 2014 Gaza War — Staff Sgt. Oron Shaul and Lt. Hadar Goldin — were also recovered during the conflict.

The return of Ran Gvili brings to a close a painful chapter for Israel, ending more than a decade in which Israelis were held captive in Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)