REPORT: Israel Has Provided U.S. With “Smoking Gun” Evidence Of Iran Killing Protestors In Mass Executions

Israeli intelligence helped the United States confirm that Iran’s regime carried out mass executions of protesters, contradicting assurances that President Donald Trump said he had received from Tehran, according to Yisrael Hayom.

According to officials familiar with the intelligence, Israel was a key partner in gathering and corroborating evidence showing that Iranian authorities executed large numbers of detainees who had taken part in nationwide protests. The intelligence includes proof that executions were carried out using multiple methods, as well as evidence of live fire against protesters in the streets and gunfire executions after detainees were captured.

The findings directly challenge Trump’s public explanation for delaying a strike on Iran. The president has said he held off on military action in part because Iran’s leadership committed to halting the execution of more than 800 protesters.

That assurance, Trump said, was conveyed through multiple channels, including a direct message from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Tehran has denied that any such message was sent and has claimed there were no plans to execute hundreds of detainees. But intelligence now in the hands of the U.S. administration, officials say, provides “unequivocal” evidence that executions did in fact take place.

The intelligence issue was discussed in recent meetings involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s team and two senior U.S. figures: special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner, who have played central roles in back-channel diplomacy with Iran.

Witkoff and Kushner represent a faction inside the Trump administration reportedly pushing for a diplomatic track, aimed at avoiding a broader regional war and preserving U.S. efforts to reshape the Middle East through new political and economic alignments. That camp is supported by Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey – a new Sunni axis whose relations with Shi’ite-majority Iran have recently tightened.

Saudi Arabia, which long took a confrontational posture toward Tehran, has publicly softened its stance, reflecting shifting regional calculations.

Arrayed against that diplomatic camp is a powerful bloc of Trump’s senior advisers and Cabinet officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. They view a decisive strike on Iran — potentially aimed at collapsing or severely weakening the regime — as both a moral imperative and a major strategic opportunity.

In their view, the mass executions underscore the nature of the Iranian government and strengthen the case for a blow that would reshape the regional balance of power in Washington’s favor.

Support for a harder line extends beyond Israel. The United Arab Emirates and parts of Europe, including Britain, are seen as backing a tougher U.S. approach. U.S. officials say the Emirates, Britain and Jordan would provide extensive logistical and intelligence support in the event of a strike, including basing, refueling and operational coordination.

Those countries are also expected to play a key role in intercepting Iranian missiles and drones aimed at strategic targets, including Israel, U.S. bases and Gulf energy infrastructure.

For now, U.S. and Israeli officials say, the military is in position — and awaiting Trump’s decision.

