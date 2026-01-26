Global Leaders Gather in Jerusalem for High-Profile Conference on Combating Antisemitism

International political leaders, diplomats and public figures convened in Jerusalem on Monday for the second International Conference on Combating Antisemitism — a two-day summit framed by Israeli officials as a global response to a sharp rise in antisemitism and Holocaust denial since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.

The conference, titled Generation of Truth, is being held at Jerusalem’s International Convention Center and is led by Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli. The gathering is designed to move beyond statements of concern and toward coordinated strategies to confront antisemitism in politics, media, academia and public life.

Participants include Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, alongside a roster of current and former international leaders. Among those attending are former New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Dutch Party for Freedom leader Geert Wilders.

The guest list also includes a number of media figures and academics, including marketing professor Gad Saad, JNS CEO Alex Traiman, Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon and author Dinesh D’Souza, reflecting a broad effort to engage political, cultural and communications leaders in shaping a coordinated response.

In materials released ahead of the conference, Chikli said the summit was convened in response to what he described as a dangerous normalization of antisemitism in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre and the ensuing war in Gaza.

“Since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel, the world has seen a resurgence of hatred, a dangerous increase in violence, and an unsettling tolerance for antisemitism disguised as political discourse,” Chikli wrote on the conference website.

“Not only does this surge threaten the lives of Jews worldwide, but it also jeopardizes the memory of the Holocaust and the essential lesson it serves for all humanity,” he added.

The conference was scheduled to coincide with International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marked annually on Jan. 27.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)