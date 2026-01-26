Islamic Jihad Terrorist Captured Last Month Helped Lead Shin Bet to Remains Of Slain Hostage Ran Gvili Hy”d

A Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative captured by Israeli forces in Gaza City last month provided key intelligence that helped Israeli authorities confirm the location of the remains of Master Sgt. Ran Gvili hy”d, the Shin Bet said.

According to Shin Bet, the operative had been involved in military activity against Israeli forces during the war and was believed to have direct knowledge of the handling and burial of Gvili’s body. During interrogation, the suspect described his role in transferring the body between multiple locations and identified other individuals who were aware of its whereabouts.

The information bolstered Israeli intelligence assessments that Gvili’s remains were buried in a cemetery in eastern Gaza City, where Israeli officials had already developed preliminary indications.

Over the weekend, the IDF launched a targeted search operation at the site. Forensic teams, including more than 20 dentists, examined approximately 250 bodies in an effort to locate and identify Gvili’s remains, the Shin Bet said.

The intensive forensic process ultimately led to a positive identification of Gvili’s body, bringing closure to a case that had remained unresolved since the early stages of the war.

Israeli security officials have highlighted the operation as an example of the role intelligence-gathering and detainee interrogations continue to play in locating missing Israelis and recovering the remains of soldiers and security personnel killed during the conflict.

The Shin Bet did not provide further details on the identity of the captured operative or on whether additional operations are planned based on the intelligence obtained.

