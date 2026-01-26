Advertise
Hope & Understanding: A Shared Space for Those with Ties to Iran

Communicated Content

Come together for a meaningful conversation and emotional support, as we discuss the conflict in Iran and our concerns for loved ones living there.

Event Details

Monday, January 26, 2026
8:30pm

Panelists

Rabbi Eliyahu Hakakian
Rabbi Eliyahu Hakakian is a leading figure in the Baltimore Jewish community, serving as the Rav of Congregation Ahavat Shalom, a center for Sephardic and Iranian heritage. He is also a long-time educator at Ner Israel Rabbinical College, where he directs the program for Iranian students, mentoring them in bridging their traditions with the yeshiva world.

Dr. Norman Blumenthal
Director of Trauma Services,
Ohel Zachter Family National Trauma Center

Moderator

David Mandel
CEO, Ohel

Registration

Link to Register:
https://ohelfamily.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ARMgEiz2SAW4ke2bHvYxmA#/registration

