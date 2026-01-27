Advertise
Thousands of Vizhnitzer Chassidim Celebrate Chasunah of the Rosh Yeshiva’s Granddaughter [PHOTOS VIA SHUKI LERER]

The Vizhnitz Chassidus celebrated last night the Chasunah of the granddaughter of HaGaon HaRav Menachem Ernster, Rosh Yeshiva of Vizhnitz.

The kallah is the daughter of his son-in-law, HaRav Baruch Sternbuch, Rav of the Vizhnitz Chassidim in Modiin Illit. The chosson is the son of HaRav Yechiel Chaim Lieberman, Rav of the Ohr Chaim Ribnitz Beis Medrash in Jerusalem, son of Harav Yehoshua Lieberman, Rosh Yeshiva of Shomrei Hachomos, and son-in-law of the Zvhiller Rebbe.

The simcha was held in the main Beis Medrash of Vizhnitz and was led by the Vizhnitz Rebbe, with thousands of chassidim participating in the celebration.

PHOTOS BELOW BY SHUKI LERER FOR YWN:

