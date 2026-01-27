Dutch Airline KLM to Resume Flights to Tel Aviv With Changes Citing Regional Security Concerns

Dutch airline KLM announced it will resume flight services to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport beginning Wednesday, Jan. 28, but with modified operations due to ongoing security concerns in the region.

The airline said the decision comes after a review of the “geopolitical situation,” following a temporary suspension of flights last weekend amid fears of renewed conflict involving Iran.

“In light of the geopolitical situation in the region and a current assessment of the situation, KLM will temporarily update its flight schedule starting Wednesday,” the airline said in a statement.

Under the revised schedule, KLM flights will depart from Amsterdam at 8:15 a.m. and are scheduled to arrive in Tel Aviv at 1:45 p.m. local time.

Return flights from Tel Aviv will depart at 3:20 p.m. and include a stopover in Paphos, Cyprus, for what the airline described as “operational purposes,” before continuing on to Amsterdam, where they are expected to land at 8:55 p.m.

KLM had canceled flights to Tel Aviv over the weekend as airlines across Europe monitored heightened tensions in the region and evaluated potential risks to commercial aviation.

The carrier did not specify how long the updated operations would remain in effect, saying the changes are temporary and subject to further review based on developments on the ground.

