Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Dutch Airline KLM to Resume Flights to Tel Aviv With Changes Citing Regional Security Concerns

(AP Photo)

Dutch airline KLM announced it will resume flight services to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport beginning Wednesday, Jan. 28, but with modified operations due to ongoing security concerns in the region.

The airline said the decision comes after a review of the “geopolitical situation,” following a temporary suspension of flights last weekend amid fears of renewed conflict involving Iran.

“In light of the geopolitical situation in the region and a current assessment of the situation, KLM will temporarily update its flight schedule starting Wednesday,” the airline said in a statement.

Under the revised schedule, KLM flights will depart from Amsterdam at 8:15 a.m. and are scheduled to arrive in Tel Aviv at 1:45 p.m. local time.

Return flights from Tel Aviv will depart at 3:20 p.m. and include a stopover in Paphos, Cyprus, for what the airline described as “operational purposes,” before continuing on to Amsterdam, where they are expected to land at 8:55 p.m.

KLM had canceled flights to Tel Aviv over the weekend as airlines across Europe monitored heightened tensions in the region and evaluated potential risks to commercial aviation.

The carrier did not specify how long the updated operations would remain in effect, saying the changes are temporary and subject to further review based on developments on the ground.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

SHOCK: Are Jewish Patients Safe? Australian Hospital Changed Bondi Victim’s Name & Religion

Meta, TikTok And YouTube Face Historic Trial Over Whether They Deliberately Harm Children

Jews In Iran Detained By Regime Forces For Suspected Involvement In Protests; No Jews Murdered – REPORT

WHAT WILL BECOME OF THE MEMORIES? Holocaust Remembrance Day Marked On Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation

THWARTED: ISIS-Linked Terror Attack On Israeli Embassy In Baku

COLD-BLOODED NAZI: Antisemitism In Poland: Enraged Airport Worker Attacks Chassidim

Ashkelon Court Partially Lifts Gag Order On “New Security Affair”

No Lessons Learned: Australia Revokes Visa Of Israeli Influencer 3 Hours Before His Flight

Trump: Iran Situation ‘In Flux’ as US Sends Major Military Force, Says Tehran Wants a Deal

AGAIN?! Another Winter Storm Could Impact NYC and East Coast This Weekend, Forecasters Warn