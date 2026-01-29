Advertise
4 TIMES UN REQUIREMENT: Bereaved Families Fume Over Massive Aid To Gaza; “IDF Is Funding Hamas”

Illustrative. Members of the Gevurah Forum speak to the press at a protest. (Screenshot)

The families of IDF soldiers who fell in Gaza expressed fury on Thursday in the wake of the report that Hamas’s power has significantly increased as a direct result of the massive volume of humanitarian aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip over the past three months, four times the UN requirements for Gaza’s population.

The right-wing Gevurah Forum, which represents bereaved families of fallen soldiers and former hostages, responded to the report by stating, “The data revealed this morning is a slap in the face to the heroes who gave up their lives, to their families, and to the soldiers who are still operating in Gaza. While our loved ones sacrificed their lives to defeat Hamas, it turns out that the State of Israel is funneling aid to the enemy—four times the humanitarian requirements—with full knowledge that this strengthens Hamas. Every extra truck entering the Strip is not ‘humanitarian aid’; it is economic and military oxygen for Hamas that enables it to maintain its rule in Gaza.”

“It is inconceivable that the IDF fights terrorism with one hand while the other hand funds and strengthens that very same terrorism. We demand of the political leadership: stop the failure! Aid to Gaza should have been halted, but even once the decision was made to allow it in, it must be provided at the bare minimum. Victory isn’t achieved by fattening the enemy, but by breaking it.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

