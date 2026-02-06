ISRAEL: Ten Injured, One Critically, After Bus Crashes Into Building In Ramat Gan

Emergency crews rushed to the scene in central Israel on Friday after a bus slammed into a building in the city of Ramat Gan, leaving at least 10 people injured, including one woman with severe, life-threatening injuries.

Magen David Adom said EMTs and paramedics treated multiple victims following the crash, which unfolded in a busy urban area.

According to MDA, one woman who was initially reported to be in critical condition suffered multi-system injuries after becoming trapped beneath the bus. Rescue teams worked to free her before she was transported to the hospital for urgent treatment.

Another woman, believed to be in her 60s, was moderately injured and evacuated from the scene, officials said. Eight additional people sustained minor injuries and were treated on site by emergency responders.

Police quickly secured the area as ambulances and rescue vehicles converged on the scene. Israel Police confirmed that officers remain present and are assisting with crowd control and the investigation.

Authorities have not yet released details on what caused the crash. Investigators are examining whether mechanical failure, road conditions, or human error played a role.

