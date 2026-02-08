“You Start, We Finish”: Tehran Unveils Huge Banner With Open Threat Against Israel

A propaganda banner unveiled in central Tehran is openly threatening ballistic missile attacks on Israel in the event of a U.S. or Israeli strike on Iran.

Photographs of the banner, posted on social media Sunday, show it displayed in Palestine Square in Tehran, a location frequently used by Iranian authorities for high-profile anti-Israel and anti-American messaging.

The display features a detailed map of central Israel highlighting major strategic targets, including Ben-Gurion Airport, the headquarters of the IDF in Tel Aviv, and the IDF Intelligence Directorate base at Glilot near Herzliya. Several other sites across the region are also marked.

Notably, Jerusalem does not appear on the map, but Bnei Brak does.

The banner includes imagery of a military command desk with a large red “FIRE” button, a fighter jet, two ballistic missiles, and a radio, alongside handwritten political notes. Across the top, in English, it reads: “You start… We finish it.”

Hebrew text on the display declares, “Against a rain of missiles, it’s a small area,” and lists potential targets for an initial strike, including Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Herzliya, Ramat Gan, and Bnei Brak, suggesting a coordinated first wave of missile launches aimed at Israel’s densely populated central corridor.

The billboard is part of a broader pattern of increasingly explicit threats displayed in Palestine Square, which has become a focal point for regime-backed messaging against Israel and the United States.

Last month, a banner at the same location warned, “Watch out for your soldiers,” in English and Hebrew, and showed coffins draped with Israeli and American flags, implying that any attack on Iran would result in the deaths of U.S. and Israeli troops.

In December, another display praised Hezbollah and warned Israeli border towns to prepare for war, featuring armed fighters standing on a tank against the group’s signature yellow background.

