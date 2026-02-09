Arab Party Will Oppose Israel’s Chareidi Draft Exemption Bill To Help Damage Netanyahu’s Coalition

An Arab-majority party in Israel’s parliament said Monday it will vote against the government’s controversial bill exempting most Chareidim from military service, dealing another potential blow to the fragile coalition.

Hadash-Ta’al lawmaker Ahmad Tibi told The Times of Israel that his faction will oppose the legislation, rejecting speculation that the party might support or abstain in exchange for political concessions.

“Hadash-Ta’al will vote against the draft bill,” Tibi said ahead of a faction meeting at the Knesset. “We are interested in shortening the life of the government and doing anything that will destabilize the coalition.”

“This is a law that this coalition is built on,” he added. “Therefore, we will vote against it.”

When asked whether coalition leaders had approached the party, Tibi declined to give details, saying only that he had asked “the coalition not to contact us on this issue” and reiterating his party’s opposition.

The vote is expected to be closely contested, with every lawmaker’s position potentially decisive. Hadash-Ta’al holds five seats in the 120-member Knesset, and its stance could play a key role in determining whether the bill passes.

Under the proposed measure, most yeshiva students would continue to receive broad exemptions from mandatory military service, a system that has drawn criticism from secular Israelis and reservists who say the burden of national defense is falling unevenly.

The coalition is also facing internal divisions. United Torah Judaism remains split, with its Degel Hatorah faction backing the bill while Agudat Yisrael has signaled opposition.

In addition, several lawmakers from Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party and from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s faction have said they will not support the bill in its current form.

The growing resistance has raised questions about whether the government can muster enough votes to pass the legislation — a key demand of its Chareidi partners.

Tibi’s comments suggest Hadash-Ta’al intends to use the issue as leverage against the coalition rather than seek compromise.

“We want to weaken this government,” he said, framing the vote as part of a broader effort to accelerate its collapse.

