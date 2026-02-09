Hamas Warns of “Dark Fate” for Israeli-Backed Militias as Gaza Infighting Escalates

A spokesman for Hamas issued a warning Monday against Palestinian groups in Gaza that cooperate with Israel, signaling rising internal tensions as fighting and political rivalries continue in the enclave.

In a statement, Abu Obeida, the spokesman for the group’s armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, said a “dark fate” awaited Israeli-backed forces operating in Gaza.

The remarks appeared to follow a social media post by Ghassan al-Dahini, a leader of an anti-Hamas militia near Rafah, who mocked the death of a Hamas-linked gunman killed earlier in the day.

“These groups act only under the protection of the occupation,” Abu Obeida said, accusing rival militias of fully aligning with Israel and serving its interests.

“A dark fate is coming soon for those who serve the occupation,” he added, invoking a historical figure associated in Islamic tradition with betrayal.

Abu Obeida also praised four terrorists whom the IDF said were killed after emerging from a tunnel in Rafah earlier Monday.

“Godspeed to our heroic resistance fighters… who preferred martyrdom to surrender,” he said, referring to the incident.

The dispute escalated after Dahini posted what he claimed was footage and graphic imagery of one of the slain gunmen, taunting the family and accusing Hamas of abandoning its fighters.

“Tell his mother he’s not coming home,” Dahini wrote. “Your son got what he asked for.”

He also alleged that Hamas leaders had fled Gaza through the Rafah Crossing, which reopened last week and is partially administered by his group.

Hamas’s internal security unit, known as Sahm 103, rejected Dahini’s claims and accused him of exploiting the deaths for propaganda.

The unit said Dahini falsely took credit for the killings, despite knowing they were caused by Israeli airstrikes, and denied that Hamas leaders had fled through the crossing.

According to Sahm 103, the gunman targeted by Dahini was Anas al-Nashar, whose family has suffered multiple losses in the conflict. His father, Issa al-Nashar, is a senior Hamas official and former mayor of Rafah, the unit said.

The statement also noted that Anas’s mother is the sister of Mohammad Bawab, an East Rafah Battalion commander killed by Israel in December after emerging from a tunnel.

Sahm 103 further accused Dahini’s family of profiting from humanitarian aid while publicly criticizing Hamas.

The public exchange highlights growing friction between Hamas and rival Palestinian groups in Gaza, some of which Israel has accused of collaborating with its security forces.

Analysts say the episode underscores Hamas’s efforts to deter internal dissent and maintain control amid ongoing military pressure and fragile ceasefire arrangements.

As fighting continues in southern Gaza, officials warn that rivalry among armed factions could further destabilize the territory and complicate efforts to restore security and governance.

