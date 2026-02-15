Netanyahu Seeks To Revise Death Penalty Bill Over Fears Of International Backlash

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is moving behind the scenes to soften a controversial proposal that would impose the death penalty on terrorists, amid concerns that the legislation could damage Israel’s international standing, according to an Israeli media report.

Citing unnamed sources in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ynet reported that Netanyahu recently contacted National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, whose far-right Otzma Yehudit party is leading the push for the bill, to express opposition to its current wording.

According to the report, Netanyahu told Ben Gvir he would not allow the governing coalition to pass a capital punishment law that is more severe than that of the United States. The prime minister is said to be concerned that a rigid death penalty framework could trigger international backlash and legal scrutiny.

As the bill advances through the Knesset National Security Committee, Netanyahu has reportedly enlisted Eli Dallal, a lawmaker from his Likud party, to submit formal reservations on his behalf.

The legislation is being fast-tracked ahead of its second and third readings in the Knesset plenary, a process that has drawn criticism from opposition lawmakers and legal experts.

Dallal has filed one of roughly 1,000 reservations submitted against the bill, focusing on provisions he argues undermine judicial independence and due process.

At the center of the controversy is a clause that would require courts to impose the death penalty on Palestinian terrorists convicted of murder.

Legal experts have warned that such a provision would strip judges of discretion and force automatic capital sentences in certain cases, regardless of mitigating circumstances. Critics argue that mandatory sentencing could weaken Israel’s legal system and expose it to challenges in international courts.

Dallal’s reservation specifically opposes the mandatory nature of the punishment, saying it “hamstrings judicial discretion” and limits the courts’ ability to tailor sentences to individual cases.

The Likud lawmaker is also demanding changes to the bill’s appeals process.

Under the current draft, defendants would be allowed to appeal their convictions but not the sentences themselves. Dallal is seeking to add a provision granting death row inmates the right to appeal for a reduced sentence.

Supporters of the change argue that allowing sentence appeals would bring the legislation closer to international legal norms and provide additional safeguards against wrongful or disproportionate punishment.

Ben Gvir and his allies say the bill is a necessary deterrent against terrorism, arguing that existing penalties are insufficient.

Netanyahu, while publicly supportive of strong security policies, appears to be seeking a narrower version of the legislation that preserves Israel’s legal flexibility and global standing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)