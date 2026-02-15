SEE THIS! Kretchnif-Siget Kfar Ata Rebbe Distributes Shirayim at Melava Malka on First U.S. Visit

SEE THIS! The Kretchnif Siget Kfar Ata Rebbe seen at Melava Malka giving “Shyrayim” with his hands. One Chosid refused to take with his hands, and instead brought a plate along. This is his first visit to the United States since becoming Rebbe.
