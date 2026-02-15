🔥 BNEI BRAK: Hagaon HaRav Dov Landau And Hagaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Warn Bochrim To Stay Away From Hafganos

As the situation in Bnei Brak continues on Sunday night, with police clashing with Chareidim on streets around the city, the Gedolei Hador, Hagaon HaRav Dov Landau and Hagaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, the Roshei Yeshiva of Slabodka, have released a handwritten, timely letter to all Yeshiva Bochrim calling on them to stay away from Hafganos:

To the yeshiva students, may they live and be well:

It is strictly forbidden under any circumstances to participate in or be present among those who are going to places where there is confrontation with the police.

One must remain in the yeshiva, dedicated to learning and maintaining all the established study schedules. Chalilah, chalilah, to be in those places where clashes with the police are taking place.

Aside from the danger involved, there is a grave chillul Hashem in this, rachmana litzlan.

Written with deep pain and great anxiety,

Dov Landau

And of course, I join all of the above — Moshe Hillel Hirsch

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)