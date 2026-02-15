Donald Trump Said He Will Support Israeli Strike On Iran’s Ballistic Missiles If Talks Fail, Report Claims

President Donald Trump privately told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in December that he would support Israeli strikes on Iran’s ballistic missile program if diplomatic efforts with Tehran fail, according to a report by CBS News citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The report said discussions over a possible military response are continuing, roughly eight months after the 12-day Israel-Iran war in June, during which the United States joined Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. This time, U.S. involvement would likely focus on logistical support, including midair refueling and assistance in securing overflight permissions from neighboring countries. Several regional governments have reportedly declined to allow their airspace to be used in a potential operation.

The revelations come as Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, traveled to Geneva ahead of a second round of nuclear talks with Washington. Netanyahu has expressed doubt that negotiations will succeed, while maintaining that Israel is prepared for alternative options.

Speaking in Jerusalem on Sunday, Netanyahu said Trump was “determined to exhaust the possibilities” of reaching an agreement before turning to military action. However, he reiterated his skepticism toward Tehran, accusing Iranian leaders of deception.

“I will not hide from you that I express my skepticism of any deal with Iran,” Netanyahu told representatives of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

Netanyahu outlined four key Israeli demands for any agreement, including the removal of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limits on ballistic missile development, and curbs on Iran’s support for regional proxy groups.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged that the talks could collapse but emphasized Trump’s commitment to diplomacy.

“No one’s ever been able to do a successful deal with Iran, but we’re going to try,” Rubio said at a news conference in Slovakia.

According to Reuters, U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to meet Iranian officials in Geneva this week. Rubio confirmed the trip but offered few details.

During his visit, Araghchi is also expected to meet with European and regional officials, as well as Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, amid growing concern over Iran’s stockpile of more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity.

Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi told the BBC that Tehran is open to compromise in exchange for sanctions relief, signaling a willingness to dilute highly enriched uranium. However, Iranian officials have reiterated that they will not accept a complete ban on domestic enrichment — a central U.S. demand in past negotiations.

Iran continues to deny seeking nuclear weapons, but U.S. and Israeli officials point to its high-level enrichment, restrictions on inspectors, and expanding missile capabilities as evidence of potential weapons ambitions.

The renewed negotiations follow weeks of growing tensions, including Trump’s warning earlier this year that he could order strikes in response to Iran’s crackdown on anti-regime protests. Tehran has warned that any American attack would prompt retaliation against U.S. and Israeli targets.

Despite pursuing diplomacy, Trump has increased U.S. military deployments in the Middle East and warned of “dire consequences” if talks fail. He recently suggested that regime change in Iran “seems like that would be the best thing that could happen.”

The current talks mark the second major diplomatic effort between Washington and Tehran since Trump returned to office. Previous negotiations collapsed shortly before the 2025 Israel-Iran conflict.

In 2018, Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal negotiated under former President Barack Obama, reimposing sweeping sanctions on Iran. While the 2015 agreement was multilateral, the current talks are limited to the United States and Iran, with Oman serving as mediator.

