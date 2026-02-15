A Purim recovery story: Real reflections on recovery and healing

As addiction professionals, we’re starting to feel like it’s Purim all year. The only difference? On Purim, we celebrate it.

Drinking too much? “It’s a mitzvah.”

Edibles, vapes, or pills? “Come on, it’s Purim.”

Waking up sick, ashamed, or triggered? “It happens to everyone.”

But it doesn’t happen to everyone. And for many families, it’s not funny—it’s frightening. For some, it’s not a wild night—it’s a relapse. A blow-up. A child watching adults spiral and quietly learning that this is what simcha looks like.

This year, Ohel is hosting a different kind of Purim conversation. No finger-wagging. No scare tactics. Just real people, real stories, and a search for something more honest.

Join us for a one-of-a-kind webinar with Hillel and Shifra Friedman, a couple sharing their journey through addiction, healing, and what Purim now means to them. They’ll talk about pressure, fun, faith, and what it takes to reclaim joy.

Moderated by David Mandel, CEO, with opening remarks from Dr. Shalom Augenbaum and medical reflections from Dr. Jacob Gohari.

Wednesday, February 18 at 8:30 PM on Zoom.

Maybe it’s time to admit that “ad d’lo yada” isn’t for everyone. For some, real simcha is knowing exactly where you stand.

Join the virtual presentation