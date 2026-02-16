Advertise
Number Of Arab Teachers In Jewish Schools Doubles Within Five Years

Illustrative. Children in classroom with masks during the COVID pandemic. (Akko Municipality spokesperson)

Data from the Knesset Research and Information Center, presented to the Education Committee chaired by Religious Zionist MK Zvi Sukkot, revealed an unusual, unprecedented, and largely unregulated trend in Israel’s school system: a surge in Arab teachers working in the Hebrew state educational system—with no formal government decision dictating such a policy and with no effective oversight.

Approximately 3,984 Arab teachers are currently employed in Hebrew-language schools in Israel, nearly double the number in 2020–2021, with 1,683 Arab teachers in Hebrew-language schools.

The proportion of Arab teachers in the total teaching workforce has risen in a short time from 1.9% to roughly 4%, a notable shift that has occurred without thorough public review.

The figures also show that by 2025 nearly half of the teacher-training colleges serving the Hebrew state system had accepted at least one Arab teacher.

In light of the findings, the Knesset Education Committee will convene an emergency discussion on the issue with the participation of educational officials and representatives from government ministries and local authorities.

Committee chair MK Zvi Sukkot sharply criticized the development, saying, “This isn’t an isolated mistake and is not a coincidence—it’s a de facto policy that is advancing without being officially set. While the educational system is undergoing value-based and structural changes without oversight under the banner of a ‘teacher shortage,’ foreign entities are exploiting the gap and are trying to reshape the character of education in Israel.”

“Our responsibility is to establish clear rules about which organizations may operate in the educational system, alongside strict supervision and full compatibility with Jewish identity values. Ignoring the data means ignoring reality—we cannot allow a revolution to take place through the back door.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

