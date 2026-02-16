Police Flatly Deny Reports: “We Did Not Advise the Defense Minister to Avoid Bnei Brak”

Israeli police are strongly pushing back against reports claiming that security officials advised the Defense Minister not to travel to Bnei Brak amid ongoing tensions in the city.

On Monday evening, commentator Amit Segal cited a report by Amiel Yerachi of News24 alleging that the Defense Minister had intended to pay a shiva visit to Gerrer Askan Moti Babchik in Bnei Brak, but ultimately refrained from doing so following recommendations from security forces due to heightened unrest over the past 24 hours.

However, senior police sources categorically denied the claim.

In a conversation with B’Chadrei Chareidim, officials clarified that no such directive was ever issued. “The police made it clear that the minister can arrive just like all the other ministers who visited today. There is absolutely no security restriction preventing the visit,” sources said.

They further emphasized: “Anyone who spoke with the police was told unequivocally that they could come. The Prison Service Commissioner, members of Knesset, ministers and former ministers — everyone who inquired received approval.”

The denial comes against the backdrop of the violent clashes that erupted Sunday in the streets of Bnei Brak shortly after two IDF soldiers were rescued on Rechov Chagai. Large police forces were dispatched to restore order, utilizing crowd-control measures to disperse rioters. A total of 22 suspects were arrested in connection with the unrest.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)