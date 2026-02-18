Mixed-Tank Units? Dati Leumi Rabbanim Request Urgent Meeting With Netanyahu On Issue

Leading Dati Leumi Rabbanim, who have voiced their fierce opposition to the IDF’s plan to carry out a pilot program to incorporate female soldiers in IDF tank units, sent a strongly worded warning letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu about the matter.

The letter, entitled “Harm To Operational Resilience And To The Service Capability Of Our Soldiers,” was written by the Rabbanim of the Torat Ha’aretz HaTova organization.

“We can no longer remain silent,” the Rabbanim wrote. “Turning the Armored Corps into a mixed-gender unit will place our talmidim in an irreconcilable conflict between their emunah and their operational duties.”

“The IDF is not just another army. Its strength and the secret of its victories is the Siyata Dishmaya that accompanies it. The Torah commands us: ‘וְהָיָה מַחֲנֶיךָ קָדוֹשׁ וְלֹא יִרְאֶה בְךָ עֶרְוַת דָּבָר וְשָׁב מֵאַחֲרֶיךָ.’ Preserving kedusha and tznius in the military camp is not a private concern of religious soldiers but a fundamental condition for the entire army’s strength and for Divine assistance in battle.”

“When the army advances toward mixed service forbidden by Yahadus and contrary to security needs, we can no longer remain silent. We cannot stand by while military service violates halacha, mesorah, and the Ruach Yisrael. It also contradicts the IDF’s declared goal of integrating thousands of religious and Chareidi soldiers.”

“This step [mixed tanks] will effectively exclude Shomrei Torah soldiers from contributing to Israel’s security—only because of their lifestyle—weakening the entire combat system and destroying the ‘people’s army.’ Capitulating to foreign social agendas unrelated to the army’s mission of victory harms the security of the state, especially during this period.”

They concluded with a direct appeal to the prime minister: “Halt these steps that divide society and the army! Preserve the IDF as an army that allows all soldiers to serve according to their halachic way of life, to achieve victory, and for the Kavod of Yisrael.”

The Rabbanim concluded the letter with a request for an urgent meeting with the prime minister to prevent the “disaster.”

It should be noted that it is doubtful that Netanyahu has the power to interfere with the IDF’s progressive agenda, which is strongly backed by the Supreme Court and the Military Advocate General’s Office—despite ample evidence that female soldiers negatively affect the operational capabilities of combat units and are at far higher risk for injuries than men, both physically and emotionally.

Liberal and feminist agendas have infiltrated the IDF for decades, including the establishment of a special unit, the Yahalom unit (Adviser to the Chief of Staff on Gender Affairs), to ensure that feminist policies are upheld.

Years ago, a group of wives of Dati Leumi soldiers established an organization called Soldiers’ Wives For The Kedushah Of The Machaneh and have repeatedly warned about the dangers of the influence of the Yahalom unit and various organizations with progressive and radical feminist agendas. The interference of these entities makes it impossible for religious soldiers to serve in the IDF without compromising their religious rights.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)