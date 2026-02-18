REPORT: Prolonged War With Iran Is Imminent, To Be Waged Together With Israel

Negotiations between the United States and Iran are continuing, at least officially, but it appears that a decisive moment is approaching, with Axios reporting on Wednesday that a US strike may be imminent.

A White House source said that the chance of a strike in the coming weeks is 90% and that the operation would likely be carried out together with Israel. Two Israeli sources said that Israel is preparing for a war to begin “within days.”

A Trump adviser was quoted in the report as saying that Trump is growing “fed up.”

“I think there is a ninety percent chance we will see kinetic action in the coming weeks,” the source was quoted as saying. “Some people around him warn him against going to war with Iran, but I think there is a 90% chance we see kinetic action in the next few weeks.”

Sources said that the operation would last for weeks, would be broad in scope, and would have dramatic consequences for the entire region and for the continuation of Trump’s presidency.

If in the 12-day war, Israel led the campaign and the United States merely “joined” by bombing the facility in Fordow, this time, according to the report, it will be different.

Maj. Gen. (res.) Amos Yadlin, the former head of IDF Military Intelligence, warned Israelis to avoid flying in the coming days in an interview with Channel 12 on Wednesday morning, claiming that the US may imminently strike Iran, leading to a regional escalation.

