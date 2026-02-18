Advertise
Ex-IDF Intel Chief: “I Wouldn’t Fly In Next Few Days; Smotrich: “No Need To Cancel Plans”

U.S. Army. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Maj. Gen. (res.) Amos Yadlin, the former head of IDF Military Intelligence, insinuated in an interview with Channel 12 on Wednesday morning that the US may strike Iran in the coming days, leading to a regional escalation.

“Last week I felt comfortable flying to the Munich Security Conference,” Yadlin said. “But I would think twice about flying if it were this weekend.”

“We’re much closer than before to an attack,” he added, “but a superpower doesn’t go to war in a matter of days. There’s a diplomatic path that needs to be exhausted.”

Yadlin added that “many people oppose a strike. Even in the Pentagon, it’s unclear what such an attack would ultimately achieve. The president is very determined, and when he says all options are on the table, that’s backed by a credible military threat—alongside the U.S. deployment off of Iran’s coast and in its airspace.”

In contrast, Finance Minister and security cabinet member Betzalel Smotrich doesn’t seem to believe a US strike is imminent. Asked during an interview on 103FM Radio on Wednesday morning whether Israelis planning to travel in the coming days should reconsider, he responded, “I’m one of those who always prefers to stay in Eretz HaKodesh anyway, but I wouldn’t cancel plans for the weekend.”

Flight tracking data on Tuesday showed that the US flew over 50 advanced fighter jets to the Middle East over 24 hours.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

