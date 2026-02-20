WSJ: Trump Considering Limited Attack On Iran To Jump-Start Nuclear Negotiations

President Donald Trump is weighing a limited military strike on Iran designed to force Tehran back to the negotiating table on a nuclear deal, according to multiple reports citing officials familiar with internal deliberations.

The potential operation — described by The Wall Street Journal as an initial, targeted assault — would reportedly focus on a handful of military or government facilities. The objective: apply maximum pressure without triggering a full-scale regional war.

Officials told the Journal the opening strike could come within days if authorized. The move would represent a calibrated escalation, intended to coerce Iran into ending its nuclear enrichment activities while stopping short of a broader campaign that could provoke significant retaliation.

But the administration has also signaled that a limited strike would not be the end of the matter. If Iran refuses to comply after an initial attack, the U.S. could pivot to a sweeping campaign targeting regime infrastructure, potentially even aiming to destabilize or topple the government in Tehran.

“Now, we may have to take it a step further — or we may not. Maybe we’re going to make a deal,” Trump said Thursday. “You’re going to be finding out over the next, probably 10 days.”

Behind the scenes, the decision-making process remains fluid. According to CBS News, top national security officials have briefed Trump that U.S. forces are prepared to carry out strikes as early as this weekend. However, sources cautioned that the timeline could slip as internal debates continue.

Officials speaking on condition of anonymity described an administration weighing the risks of escalation against the strategic and political costs of inaction.

One U.S. administration source quoted by The Telegraph estimated there is now a “90 percent chance” of war in the coming weeks. An Israeli former intelligence chief cited in the same report said he believes an attack could occur within days.

At the same time, diplomatic channels remain active. A senior official told Reuters that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to travel to Israel on Feb. 28 to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where Iran will top the agenda.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)