Three Killed In Horrific 4-Vehicle Crash In The Galil, Hours After Two Others Killed

Three men in their 30s were killed on Friday in a horrific crash involving four vehicles on Route 805 near the Yuvalim Junction in the Galil.

MDA teams who arrived at the devastating scene were forced to pronounce all three victims dead at the site. Two additional victims were transported to the hospital: a man approximately 50 years old in serious condition, unconscious with multi-system trauma, and a young man in his 20s in moderate condition, also suffering multi-system injuries.

MDA paramedic Pavel Solovyov and senior EMT Tal Eliyahu Yifrach described the horrific scene: “We saw a vehicle that was completely crushed, and inside were two men unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, with very severe injuries to their bodies. About 15 meters away, we saw another man lying in a ditch, also unconscious. We performed medical examinations, but unfortunately the injuries of all three men were critical and we had no choice but to pronounce them dead. At the same time, additional MDA teams provided life-saving treatment to two injured victims, including a man around 50 in serious condition and a young man in his 20s in moderate condition, and evacuated them to the hospital.”

Police said officers and traffic accident investigators are currently at the scene examining the circumstances of the crash and directing traffic in the area.

In a separate overnight tragedy, two residents of Yokneam, both around 35 years old, were killed after their vehicle veered off Route 6 into a wadi near the Taibe area. A man and a woman who were traveling with them sustained serious injuries.



(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)