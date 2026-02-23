🚨NETANYAHU TO TEHRAN: Make One Mistake — And Face Unimaginable Force [VIDEO]

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a forceful warning to Iran’s regime Monday night during a dramatic Knesset plenary session convened by the opposition with 40 signatures, making clear that Israel stands ready to unleash overwhelming force if provoked.

Netanyahu, who recently returned from his seventh meeting with President Donald Trump since Trump’s election, declared that Israel has successfully pushed back what he described as an existential Iranian threat against all 10 million citizens of the State of Israel — Jews and non-Jews, chareidim and secular alike.

“A threat of annihilation by the Iranian enemy and its proxies,” Netanyahu said, emphasizing that Israel today stands stronger than ever.

He underscored what he called an unprecedented strategic alliance with the United States, highlighting the deep coordination between the IDF and the U.S. military, as well as close intelligence and security cooperation.

“Israel has never been stronger. The alliance with the U.S. has never been tighter,” Netanyahu stated, pointing to his personal relationship with President Trump and the close military partnership between the two nations.

But the Prime Minister reserved his most dramatic words for Tehran.

“I have conveyed and clarified to the Ayatollahs’ regime that if they make what might be the gravest mistake in their history and attack the State of Israel, we will respond with a force they cannot even imagine.”

The warning comes amid escalating regional tensions and mounting concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its network of terrorist proxies across the Middle East.

Netanyahu called on Israelis to set aside political divisions during what he described as “complex and challenging days,” urging national unity ahead of Purim.

“We must close ranks as a nation and stand shoulder to shoulder,” he said. “We have already proven that when we stand together, we achieve greatness.”

With unmistakable resolve, the Prime Minister signaled that Israel will not tolerate aggression — and that any attack from Tehran would be met with crushing retaliation.

