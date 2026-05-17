Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump In Threatening Message To Iran: “The Calm Before The Storm”

President Trump/Truth Social

US President Donald Trump published a threatening but cryptic message to Iran on his Truth Social account on Saturday.

The post features an AI photo of Trump and a US Navy admiral superimposed on a scene of ships in stormy seas, warning: “It was the calm before the storm.”

Recent reports indicate that Israel and the US are working on intensive plans for the resumption of battle with Iran as early as next week.

According to reports, senior IDF and Mossad officials are coordinating military plans with their US counterparts.

Over 50,000 US soldiers, two aircraft carriers, dozens of fighter jets, and over a dozen armed destroyers have been deployed to the Middle East.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Trump In Threatening Message To Iran: “The Calm Before The Storm”

MAJORITY OF ISRAELIS OPPOSE NETANYAHU: Poll Finds Most Believe He Should Leave Political Life

TRAGEDY ON EREV SHABBOS: Infant Dies Following Horrific Route 1 Crash, Mother Critical

MASSIVE BLAST ROCKS BEIT SHEMESH AREA: Security Officials Say Explosion Was “Controlled Test”

SHAMEFUL & DANGEROUS: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Pushes Anti-Israel Propaganda While Jews Face Rising Violence In New York

H’YD: Month Before His Chasuna: IDF Officer Killed By Hezbollah Explosive Drone In Lebanon

🚨 Report: Israel, US Preparing To Resume War As Early As Next Week

CONFIRMED: Elimination Of Hamas Chief Izz Al-din Haddad, Architect Of Oct. 7 Massacre

United Arab Emirates Pushed for Coordinated Gulf Strikes On Iran. Saudi Arabia And Qatar Refused.

🚨 Iran-Backed Terror Boss Of Kataib Hezbollah Captured, Charged in Plot Targeting Manhattan Shul, Jewish Centers