Trump In Threatening Message To Iran: “The Calm Before The Storm”

US President Donald Trump published a threatening but cryptic message to Iran on his Truth Social account on Saturday.

The post features an AI photo of Trump and a US Navy admiral superimposed on a scene of ships in stormy seas, warning: “It was the calm before the storm.”

Recent reports indicate that Israel and the US are working on intensive plans for the resumption of battle with Iran as early as next week.

According to reports, senior IDF and Mossad officials are coordinating military plans with their US counterparts.

Over 50,000 US soldiers, two aircraft carriers, dozens of fighter jets, and over a dozen armed destroyers have been deployed to the Middle East.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)